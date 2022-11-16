‘Missionary style’ during pregnancy is not advisable - Midwife

Senior Midwifery Officer at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Naa Ago

Senior midwifery officer at the Tema Health Center, Ruby Naa Ago Larbi Mensah Ansah–Tagoe, has revealed that the missionary style during sex is not advisable for pregnant women, because the child would be deprived of oxygen.

She made this revelation on November 15, 2022, on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



The Missionary Style is a face-to-face sex position in which a heterosexual couple lies flat with the male on top.



According to Mrs. Ansah- Tagoe, the missionary style is not encouraged due to the health risk of the unborn child.



She said, “when you lay at your back, you deprive the baby of oxygen as the oxygen is zero no matter what stage of pregnancy else you are indirectly killing your baby.”

She described some sex positions that can be done at every level of pregnancy.



”The first trimester, we have the scissors; that is when the woman would lie down on her side and the man would lay down as well, and they would have sex, meeting one way. There are other styles like at the edge, leapfrog, sit scissor among others.”



“The second trimester again shows the tummy of the woman, and the recommended sex positions are the cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, spoon, and doggy, among others, and it is very advisable for the lady to be on top every time.”



She concluded by advising women whose husbands are not around to take a walk and drink a lot of coconut water.