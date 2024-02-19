Mixed feelings in Ashanti Region as coffin sellers record bumper sales

Coffins

There have been mixed feelings in Kumasi following a report that coffin sellers have recorded bumper sales at the beginning of the year.

According to coffin manufacturers at Kumasi Asafo, the epicentre of coffin production in the region, their sales have doubled compared to that of 2023.



On a visit to Asafo by OTEC News reporters Emmanuel Boateng and Juliet Tetteh on February 16, 2024, the coffin manufacturers revealed that they were happy with the rate at which people were patronizing their products.



"For the first time in so many years, we are beginning the year on a good note as we have recorded high sales since the beginning of January this year. This is what we do for a living, and so we always wake up with the hope that we will get high sales after production," a coffin manufacturer said.



Another coffin manufacturer revealed that he sold 20 coffins in January compared to the five coffins he managed to sell during the same period in 2023.

They attributed the high sales to the soaring number of funerals in the region.



The producers noted that the prices of coffins haven't increased. They revealed that the prices of coffins range from GH¢700 to GH¢8000.



They said the bereaved families are mostly not concerned about the prices of the coffins. However, they are rather interested in the quality and beauty of the coffins.