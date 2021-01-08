Mixed reaction over election of Alban Bagbin as new Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The election of Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as the new Speaker of the 8th Parliament has been greeted with mixed reactions in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

While some residents hailed the election of a member of the opposition to lead Parliament, others also believed the situation would spell doom for the ruling party.



They contended that the Speaker and members of the opposition could frustrate the government in the implementation of its programmes and policies for political reasons.



This, according to them, would breed mistrust between the two sides of Parliament, which would not be to the benefit of the Ghanaians on whose mandate they were acting.



Mr Haruna Nurudeen, an Auto Electrician at Juaso-Junction, said the nature of the 8th Parliament was good for Ghana's democracy and that it would ensure checks and balances between the executive and legislature.

"This is what we need as a country in order to make progress and I expect both sides to work closely in the interest of national development", he pointed out.



Mr Kenneth Boampong, a Taxi Driver however expressed fears that the composition of the current Parliament could lead members of the opposition to set the tone for confrontational sessions instead of consensus building.



He entreated the Members of Parliament (MP) not to pursue their parochial interests at the expense of the electorate who gave them their mandate.



Mr Debrah Samuel, a Mechanic said Ghanaians voted against the winner takes all phenomenon to compel all three arms of government to work hand in hand to build a prosperous nation.