Mixed reactions greet Amidu's resignation as Special Prosecutor

Ghanaians have reacted to the resignation of Mr. Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

However, while commending Martin Amidu for leaving when the stakes were high, citizens wondered why the President would create an independent office and refuse to give the prosecutor the needed freedom to operate.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Joel Eshun, some of these people said they had a hunch from the onset that Martin Amidu would fail in his capacity as Special Prosecutor.



To another, Martin Amidu's decision to resign confirms former President John Dramani Mahama's comment that he is a coward.



"Martin Amidu has confirmed former President John Mahama's comment that he is a coward by resigning as Special Prosecutor," a respondent told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, others were of the view that Martin Amidu’s resignation is an indictment on the incorruptible tag of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the country prepares to go to the polls on December, 7.

Mr. Martin Amidu resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020.



He indicated that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action since he resumed office.



In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said his decision is to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”



Watch today’s edition of trending GH below and tell us your opinion on the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu:





