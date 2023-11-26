Mo Traditional Council and Wangara Community smoke peace pipe

Nana Kwaku Danquah III, Omahnene of Mo Traditional Area

The Mo Traditional Council and the Wangara Community have settled their differences after the breach in the ban on noise making by the Wangara Community.

The agreement between both parties was reached on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the residence of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo Municipal Assembly, Hon. Isaac Baffoe.



According to a statement from the palace, Nana Fanyinama III, who led the Wangara Community, apologized and agreed to pay a fine to appease the gods for erring.



His apology was accepted after he paid his fine, and the gods were subsequently appeased.



The Benkadi Kurubi festival in Kintampo is said to have taken place after the agreement reached between the two parties.



The closed-door meeting was called and superintended by the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwesi Adu Gyan.



The collaboration between the REGSEC and MUSEC yielded the needed results in ensuring an incident-free Benkadi/Kurubi festival which was climaxed on Saturday 25th November 2023 at the Old British American Tobacco yard which has the Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who doubles as the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP)as the Special Guest of Honour.

At the said meeting, Nana Fanyinama III admitted and apologized profusely for three (3) misjudgments on his part including; his refusal to attend to the numerous invitations to the palace of the Manhene of Mo Traditional Area, his refusal to meet the Mo Manhene at the Abease Paramount Chief’s palace and his refusal to pre-inform the Mo Manhene about the impending Benkadi festival.



Nananom, after accepting the apology from Nana Fanyinama III, demanded the two sheep to appease the gods and ancestors for defying the noise-making ban.



He was also asked to pay Seven (7) fowls, One (1) cow, Two (2) bottles of Schnapps (pantu) and an announcement on all local FM stations apologizing to the Mo people.



All conditions were satisfied morning before the green light for the climax was granted by Nananom.



In a related development, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had to pay a courtesy call to the Mo Manhene at his palace, and sought his blessings and permission before proceeding to deliver his speech.



Nananom, therefore used the opportunity to thank all and sundry for the various interventions in finding lasting solutions to this impasse amicably without resorting to violence and suffocating the public purse.