4
Menu
News

MoE denies cancellation of teachers, nurses trainee allowances

Dr Yaw Adutwum Knust Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Education (MoE) says it has no intention to terminate the Teachers and Nurses Training allowances.

This comes on the back of reports that the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said the government is unable to afford allowances for Teachers and Nurses Trainees.

However, in a statement responding to the reports, the Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng said the statement attributed to the Minister is false and unfounded.

“We understand the importance of supporting and prioritizing the training of teachers, and the government remains committed to providing necessary financial assistance in these areas,” Mr. Kwarteng explained.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Related Articles: