4
Menu
News

MoE introduces 1-year pre-engineering programme for non-science students at universities

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Education has informed students about the Ministry’s introduction of a one-year pre-engineering programme offered at some selected universities for students with non-science backgrounds.

The one-year programme is for non-science students who wish to pursue engineering at the tertiary level.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the sector minister, made this announcement on Thursday, March 9, 2023, when he paid an unannounced school visit to Osu Presby Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region.

As part of the visit, the minister inspected most of the classrooms while lessons were ongoing and he shared lessons from his life experiences and that of other great personalities like Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and Barrack Obama, the former United States of America president, and many others.

He further encouraged the students to study hard and excel regardless of their various backgrounds.

In addition, he pledged to furnish some classrooms with paints and louvre blades to make it a convenient learning environment for students and also provide textbooks for efficient learning.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military