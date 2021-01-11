MoE partners Zoomlion to disinfect & fumigate SHS in Central Region

Senior High Schools are being disinfected and fumigated ahead of reopening

As part of plans to safely reopen educational institutions in the country, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has partnered waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), to disinfect and fumigate all senior high schools (SHSs) in the Central Region.

The exercise, which kicked off on Friday, January 8, is targeted at making the schools safe for the returning and fresh students on January 15. Schools that benefited on the first day of the exercise included Wesley Girls High School, Adisadel College, Mfantsipim Senior High School, St Augustine’s Senior High School etc.



Headmistress of Wesley Girls’ High School, Mrs Kay Oppong Ankomah, speaking to the media, praised the Ghana Education Service and Zoomlion for the speed and effectiveness in which they were carrying out the exercise.



She said the disinfection had contributed a lot in reducing the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).



According to her, a Covid-19 Team has been set up in her school to educate and sensitise students on the safety protocols.



“We do invite the Covid Regional Team for education, and I must say that we have put in place all the safety measures to protect the students from the virus.



Continuing, Mrs Oppong Ankomah disclosed that her school was expecting about 1,011 on reopening day.

The Wesley Girls’ High School exercise started 10:47 a.m., and among the facilities disinfected were dormitories, dining hall, classrooms, staff rooms, kitchens, toilets, bathrooms, computer laboratory etc.



“And I must say that all is set for the resumption of the school,” she said.



The Zoomlion Regional Vector Control Manager for Central Region, Mr Gideon Sogbey, noted that one hundred and twenty-nine (129) secondary schools including vocational and special schools were going to be fumigated and disinfected in the region.



Again, he mentioned that Zoomlion will also be disinfecting all basics schools in the region.



“In all one thousand nine hundred and fifty-five (1,955) basic schools are going to be disinfected,” he divulged.



In addition to the above schools mentioned, Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) was also fumigated and disinfected.