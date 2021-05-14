MoH releases timetable for 2nd coronavirus vaccination

Fri, 14 May 2021 Source: 3 News
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has released the timetable for the second coronavirus vaccination exercise.
The initial date for administering the second dose was April 27 but the new schedule for the second dose will be starting on May 19.
Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine earlier in May.
Ghana started administering the first dose on March 2 after the first batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport, Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
The country thus became the 31st country in the world and the fifth in Africa, after Algeria, Guinea, Tunisia and Gabon, to take delivery of the vaccines.
Source: 3 News
Related Articles:
- Global economic growth to mask widening inequality in 2021 - UN
- Nairobi hospital installs oxygen unit as supplies become paramount
- CDC: Face masks no longer needed indoors for vaccinated people in US
- New wave of pandemic hits more of Japan's prefectures
- Two-thirds of Germans unhappy with coronavirus crisis management
- Read all related articles