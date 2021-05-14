MoH releases timetable for 2nd coronavirus vaccination

Ministry of Health (MoH) has released the timetable for the second coronavirus vaccination exercise

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has released the timetable for the second coronavirus vaccination exercise.

The initial date for administering the second dose was April 27 but the new schedule for the second dose will be starting on May 19.



Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine earlier in May.

Ghana started administering the first dose on March 2 after the first batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport, Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



The country thus became the 31st country in the world and the fifth in Africa, after Algeria, Guinea, Tunisia and Gabon, to take delivery of the vaccines.