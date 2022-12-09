Mobile money vendor battles for his life after being robbed at gunpoint

File Photo

Ebenezer Amoaquandoh, a mobile money vendor at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, is battling for his life after being robbed at gunpoint.

The robbers bolted away with an amount of thirty thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 30,000).



The incident according to the Ghanaian Times newspaper, happened at the Gomoa Akotsi Lorry station on Tuesday, moments after the vendor had closed his shop.



According to the victim, the unknown assailants, who were on a motorcycle first fired a warning shot and asked him to hand over the bag containing the money to them.



He also added that he was shot in the left thigh, and injured in the head for refusing to give out the bag.

The incident has since been referred to the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command which has begun an investigation into the matter and called for support from the residents to bring the perpetrators to book.



Meanwhile, Amoaquandoh is currently receiving treatment at the Winneba trauma and Specialist Hospital.



