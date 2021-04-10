Mobile money vendor shot by armed men at Ahenkofi

The incident happened on Friday, April 9

A 24-year-old Joseph Amoah is battling for his life at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital after he was shot by men believed to be armed robbers.

Joseph Amoah who is a mobile money vendor at Ahenkofi vulcanizer, a suburb near Sekondi is said to have lost about ten thousand cedis of both physical and E-cash in the robbery incident.



The incident is said to have happened on Friday, April 9th around 6:30 pm.



Information gleaned from the scene suggest the robbers sped off with their motorbike leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

But for the timely intervention of passerby’s the victim Joseph Amoah would have lost his life.



The case is yet to be reported to the police for investigations.