Mobile phone dealer on bail over theft

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢25,600.00 bail with three sureties to a mobile phone dealer for allegedly stealing.

Two of the three sureties should be gainfully employed and one to be a public or civil servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.00.



Sampson Adrah, who stole mobile phones, wedding ring, others to the tune of GH¢25,600.00 denied the charges of unlawful entry and stealing.



He will make his next appearance on August 3.



Police Inspector Maxwell Ayim told the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh that Mr Elliot Kitsikpiu, the complainant is a software architect and resident of Adjirigano in Accra.

On June 22, this year, Adrah broke into the complainant’s room whilst he was asleep in the night. He entered the complainant’s house through the kitchen and stole an I-phone II Promax valued GH¢8,000.00, I-phone 10XS valued GH¢7,000.00, Plus 6T customized edition mobile phone valued GH¢3,800.00, his wife’s wedding ring worth GH¢4,000.00, as well as a bracelet and wristwatch, valued GH¢4,000.00.



Inspector Ayim said a report was made to the Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department and during investigations, Adrah was traced to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle through a phone tracker on the I-phone.



The I-phone was found in his pocket during his arrest.

