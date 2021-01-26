Moderator advises youth not to despair

Rt. Rev Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the E P Church

Rt. Rev Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the E P Church, Ghana has advised the youth not to despair when things are not moving as they expected, but see every challenge as an opportunity to overcome.

"Every challenge we face in life should rather be seen as an opportunity to move a step further in life," he said.



Rt. Rev. Agbeko gave the advice during a thanksgiving service held in his honour by the Chiefs and people of Adaklu Ahunda in the Adaklu District of the Volta region and heralded by a three-gun salute.



The new Moderator, a son of the late Togbe Dzokoto IV of Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi was inducted into office as the 14th Moderator of the Church on January 10, this year.



Citing himself as an example, he told them he was once a farmhand, but steadfastness during those hard times brought him that far and said suffering could bring God's plans and blessings in one's life.



He reminded the youth that God could use one person to positively transform a family, community or a nation and advised them to allow themselves to be used for that transformation.

The Moderator appealed to the two Ahunda communities, Kpodzi and Boso to see his assumption of the high office of Moderatorship as an opportunity to unite for the development of the area.



He paid glowing tribute to the forebears of the Church for "taking it to its enviable level" and appealed for support from members while assuring them of an open door administration.



He also thanked the Chiefs and people of the area for the honour bestowed on him adding that he would not let them down.



Rev. Gabriel Akorli, a former Synod Moderator of the Church in a sermon on the theme, 'Rejoice in the Lord' appealed to Christians to always rejoice knowing that Christ was with them in whatever they were going through.



He assured them that the power of the Highest God was a banner over them and that He would turn their weeping into joy.

Togbe Dzokoto Kekeli V, Dufia of Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi reminded the people that development was a shared responsibility, but added that without peace there would not be any meaningful development.



Togbe Agbobada IV, Senior Divisional Chief of Adaklu Anfoe, who chaired the function appealed to members of the Church to do self-introspection to see what they were doing could move the Church forward adding "do not think of what you will gain from the positions you are holding in the church, but what the church will gain from you."



He said selfishness was retrogression the progress of Adaklu and appealed to citizens of the area to see the elevation of Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko as an honour not only for his family, but the whole of Adaklu.



A number of items including; a Moderator's gown and an undisclosed amount of money were presented to the Moderator by the Chiefs and individuals.