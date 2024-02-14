Mohammed Amin Adam - the finance, political thoroughbred set to replace Ken Ofori-Atta

Mohammed Amin Adam is the Minister of State in charge of Finance

Mohammed Amin Adam, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga is set to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the next finance minister.

His nomination for the role is expected in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's long-awaited reshuffle.



Ofori-Atta's exit is the major highlight of the changes that will see other veteran politicians like Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Isaac Amoako-Atta and Dan Kweku Botwe all exiting the government ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Amin Adam is one of few appointees who served in the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor government. He held a deputy ministerial portfolio as far back as 2005.



Pro-government Daily Guide newspaper wrote about the incoming minister: "A veteran technocrat with extensive experience in the oil, gas and financial sectors, Adam’s appointment sends a clear message about the government’s commitment to economic stability and growth.



"There will be high expectations placed on Adam as he takes on this important position with the country currently having an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal on his table.

"His strong relationship to the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia might done the trick," the report added.



So, who is the incoming finance minister?



GhanaWeb presents his profile as published on the finance ministry website



Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is currently the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance. He is the member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency.



Prior to assuming his role as the Minister of State, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was the Deputy Minister for Energy responsible for the Petroleum Sector.

He was appointed as the Deputy Regional Minister for the Northern Region in 2005.



Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has worked extensively on extractive industries and Resource Management as a University lecturer, advisor on Resource Governance and as a campaigner for transparency in resource management around the globe.



Prior to his role as the Deputy Minister for Energy, he was the Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP). He also worked in other Public and Private organizations as an Energy Policy Analyst at the Ministry of Energy in Ghana, Commissioner of Ghana Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, the Africa Coordinator of extractives industries in Ibis amongst many other positions held.



Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was educated in the Northern school Business from 1988 to 1990. He holds a PhD. in Petroleum Economics from the Centre for Energy, Petroleum & Mineral Law, and Policy (CEPMLP) of the University of Dundee in UK specializing in Petroleum fiscal policy in resource – led economies and resource governance. He also has an MPhil (Economics) and B.A (Hons) Economics from the University of Cape-Coast. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Certified Economist of Ghana (ICEG).



He has undertaken professional development training at Colombia University, University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard University in the US. He is chairman of Ghana’s National Energy Transition Committee, chairman of the Gold for Oil Initiative and Chairman of the New Producers Group (a group of new oil and gas producing countries in the World).