Mohammed VI Foundation donates to Nima Polyclinic

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Ghana branch of the King Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulama, has over the weekend donated sanitary and healthcare items as well as some provisions to the Nima Polyclinic in Accra.

The donation forms part of the foundation’s public health programs which is aimed at complementing government efforts at providing the less-endowed health centers with the needed supplies in order to beef up the health delivery system in the country.



The items included hand sanitizers, liquid detergents, bleach (Paragon’s), dettol disinfectants, toiletries, and some provisions.



The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs. Imane Quaadil donated the items on behalf of the King Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulama, Ghana Branch to the Administrator of the Polyclinic.



The General Secretary of the the Ghana Branch of the foundation Sheikh Usaman Barry said the foundation is committed to helping government to provide the needed supplies for less-endowed health centers.



Receiving the items, the Senior Medical Officer of the Polyclinic, Dr. Alexander Balinia Adda thanked King Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulama Ghana Branch for the kind gesture and assured that the items will be put to good use for the benefit of the patients.

He indicated that health workers have been living in peace with the people of Nima. He said being a predominantly Muslims area they have been supporting each other to render health service to the community.



He said the people of Nima respect and appreciate the Doctors and the efforts they put in to give quality health care.



Dr. Alexander Balinia Adda appealed to King Mohammed VI to come to the aid of the clinic and support them with a surgical theater to be able to take care of low risk surgical cases whiles the bigger hospitals take care of high risk ones.



He said very often it is women who usually need the service of the polyclinic but are not able to access such services at the Nima polyclinic.



According to him, they are often compelled to refer most of their clients to secondary or tertiary hospitals for surgical operation which could have been done at the Nima polyclinic.