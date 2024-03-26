Mohammed and Fatima Toloba Centre for Guidance: Ramadan support for Nima residents

Some beneficiaries captured in a photo

Source: Toloba Center For Guidance

In a touching demonstration of community solidarity, the Mohammed and Fatima Toloba Centre For Guidance, led by President and Founder Mr. Musah Toloba, extended a helping hand to the residents of Nima during Ramadan. Spearheaded by Mr. Toloba, the initiative aimed to provide much-needed assistance to those in need during the holy month.

Expressing the Center's unwavering commitment to community service, Mr. Toloba highlighted the significance of making a positive impact in the lives of Nima residents. The relief items, generously distributed to approximately 200 beneficiaries, were intended to alleviate some of the challenges faced by individuals and families during this sacred time.



Hajia Hawawu, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of the Center, particularly Mr. Toloba. She offered prayers of gratitude and blessings, emphasizing the importance of the support provided during Ramadan.



Additionally, Hajia Hawawu commended Mr. Toloba for honoring his parents, Mohammed and Fatima Toloba, by naming the Center after them. This act of reverence underscores the values of respect and appreciation for family, reflecting the commitment to preserving their legacy through acts of kindness and philanthropy.

With Zeinab Lavielle Ibrahim serving as the Operations Manager of the centre, she hinted that the centre's generosity will extend beyond Nima to other parts of the country. This forward-thinking approach reflects the Center's commitment to spreading hope and solidarity throughout communities in need.



The donation from the Mohammed & Fatima Toloba Center For Guidance serves as a symbol of hope and solidarity during Ramadan. It embodies the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines the holy month, while also highlighting the Center's ongoing dedication to uplifting and empowering individuals and families in need within the Nima community and beyond.



