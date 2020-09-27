Mole National Park reopens to tourists

One area of the economy that was severely hit by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was the tourism industry.

In March, government announced the suspension of all public gatherings.



Ghana’s biggest wildlife site, the Mole National Park, was thus closed down to the general public following the announcement.



The Mole National Park is Ghana’s largest wildlife conservation that hosts elephants, antelopes, some spotted Hyenas, among other animals. The Park is located in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



The Park covers an area of 4,577 square kilometres.



Annually, the Park records an average of 18,000 tourists.



The Park Manager at Mole, Mahama Ali, told 3news.com, the closure has affected their activities especially revenue generation.

“We closed the Park on March 23 following an announcement made by the President on measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus”



He indicated the Park though has been reopened to the general public following the easing of restrictions by President Nana Akufo-Addo, patronage has been low.



“We have reopened the Park to the general public since August 7 but the number of visitors is yet to pick up,” he said.



Responding to the Covid-19 protocols put in place by the Park ahead of the reopening, Mr Ali said management has put in place all measures necessary at the park.



“We have put in place Veronica buckets at vantage points right from the entrance and also ensuring the strict adherence to the wearing of nose masks.”



As at the time of visit, fumigation of the Mole school and other facilities were ongoing.

Some tourists who visited the Park expressed satisfaction with the protocols put in place by management.



They called on the general public to allay their fears and make time out of their busy schedules to visit the park.



Contribution of tourism to the economy



A 2017 Ghana tourism report placed Tourism as the third foreign exchange contributor to Ghana’s economy.



The sector according to the report contributed GH¢12,573.3 million.