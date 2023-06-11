Moments Otumfuo showed his power

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom

The Asantehene is the traditional ruler and king of the Ashanti people in Ghana. The title "Asantehene" translates to "King of all Ashanti."

The Ashanti Kingdom, located in the central part of Ghana, has a rich cultural and historical heritage, and the Asantehene plays a significant role in upholding and preserving these traditions.



The Asantehene holds considerable influence and power within the Ashanti Kingdom, acting as a symbol of unity and leadership for his people.



Throughout history, the Asantehene has been revered as a custodian of Ashanti culture and has played a pivotal role in Ghana's socio-political landscape.



The incumbent Asante, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on April 26, 1999. By his stool title “Otumfuo”, Nana Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the 17th-century founder of the Ashanti empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.



The Asantehene is the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the current Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, and the Sword Bearer of the United Grand Lodge of England.

Today, we explore moments the Otumfuo showed his power.



No court of law in Ghana can overturn his judgment



At one of the sittings of his council, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made a proclamation that no court in Ghana can overturn a decision and verdict passed at the Manhyia palace. The Otumfuo was addressing certain chiefs who had taken chieftaincy disputes settled at Manhyia to the law court for appeal.



“I have been quiet to allow peace reign because I keep telling you, I won’t say anything for a court in Ghana to overturn it. There is no court in Ghana that can nullify a decision that I have taken unless the Golden stool doesn’t exist and the Asantehene isn’t alive,” the Asantehene proudly proclaimed.



The funeral and mourning of his mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II

The funeral rites of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II brought forth the culture, customs and colour of the Kingdom as mourners were mesmerized by local traditionalists who performed assorted rites amid singing, dancing and firing of guns.



During this period, Kumasi, the capital of Asanteman came to a standstill, without any consultation, the Otumfuo ordered shops, schools and many commercial activities to be suspended throughout the period and residents were even warned not to leave home at some times in the night too. Without any protest. This speaks volumes of how revered and powerful he is.



Enthronement and dethronement of chiefs:



In the Ashanti Kingdom, the Otumfuo wields all powers and the powers of all chiefs in Asanteman belong to the King, as such he has the single privilege of enthroning and dethroning chiefs. Only in the month of June 2023, the Asantehene dethroned two chiefs; the chief of Antoa and the chief of Ejisu Kwaso.



Otumfuo brought Bantamahene to his knees

The chief of Bantama, also known as Bantamahene is arguably one of the most powerful and revered chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom, however, this powerful chief was brought down to his knees and in tears before the Otumfuo as he faced dethronement.



The Bantamahene and his chiefs, all on their knees and with their clothes lowered cried and pleaded for mercy from the Asantehene.



The Bantama chief was almost dethroned over a land dispute. He had allegedly sold land twice to one Mr. Amposah and a church that led to a misunderstanding.



EAN/WA