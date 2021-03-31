Momo agents association advises members to be vigilant

Joshua Edmundson, Deputy Public Relations Officer, MMAAG

Source: Raissa Sambou

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) has advised agents across the country to be extra vigilant while transacting their businesses to avert attacks.

Mobile Money (Momo) business centres have become targets for armed robbers due to the high number of people who have switched from seeking some financial services from banks to mobile money agents, resulting in the need for agents to handle huge sums of cash for their daily activities.



Giving the caution in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of MMAAG, Mr Joshua Edmundson also stated that momo agents must always ensure they did not disclose their information and that of their clients with anyone aside workers.



Considering times of closure he said, was also very important as armed robbers often stroke when the time was very convenient especially at night.



“It is always advisable to close early because you do not know who is monitoring you. Also make sure you are very conscious of the people who come around you, and do not disclose your activities to third parties.



Living modest and simple lives is also among the precautionary measures,” he added.

He mentioned that to fight momo fraud, theft and other financial malfeasance through the sharing of regular information and other security details, there was the need for a stronger collaboration between MMAAG and telecommunication networks.



Touching on some of the aims of his outfit, Mr Edmundson, stated that MMAAG focused on cooperating fully with all telecommunication networks to sanitise the momo business in the interest of agents and clients, adding that fighting for the improvement of service of all members of the association was also a priority.



He therefore called all momo agents across the country, who had still not joined MMAAG to do so as a matter of urgency because “there is strength in togetherness.”



He said, “When you are alone and something bad happens to you, finding support becomes difficult, so join us, so that in the event of any mishap, we can support you, be it sickness, bereavement and armed robbery attacks among others.”



In furtherance, he urged momo agents to take their businesses seriously by regularly checking their inflows and outflows, taking care of their workers and making sure they did their best to pay their financial obligatory to the banks in order to continue to gain access to loans for the running of their businesses.