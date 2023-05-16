Mona4Reall faces up to 95 years in US jail if found guilty in US$2m fraud case

File photo

Mona4Reall born Mona Faiz Montrage will face up to 75 years jail term if she’s found guilty of all the charges levelled against her in the US$2 million fraud.

Reports suggest that the Ghanaian Influencer who has been a member of a criminal enterprise since 2013 has been charged and extradited to the United States of America over a romance scam to the tune of US$2 million.



The sentence duration of 95 years is subject to her receiving the maximum sentence for each of the six charges she is facing. More often than not, sentences are handed down to run conrurrently which means she could get a maximum of 20 years in jail.



Also, in the event that she enters a plea bargain with the authorities, she is likely to receive a lower sentence out of the concurrent 20 years. Plea bargains, however, come at a loss to the convict as they are made to forfeit huge sums of their stolen money and to volunteer critical information to officials.

Among the false pretenses used to induce victims to send money to MONTRAGE were (i) payments to transport gold to the United States from overseas; (ii) payments to resolve a fake FBI unemployment investigation; and (iii) payments to assist a fake United States army officer in receiving funds from Afghanistan.



The Ghanaian musician has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering, each of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.



MONTRAGE is also charged with one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.