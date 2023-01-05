21
Monday, January 9, declared public holiday

Ambrose Dery 11 Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior.

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, January 9 as a public holiday.

This is because Constitution Day– January 7, 2023 which is a Statutory Public Holiday falls on Saturday.

“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 7th January, 2023 marks Constitution Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday,” the Ministry said in a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

“However, in view of the fact that 7th January, 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January, 2023 as additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country”.

Below is the Release;

