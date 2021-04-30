Monday, May 3rd declared public holiday

File photo

Saturday, 1st May 2021 marks May Day, a day set aside to celebrate workers across the world.

May Day is normally observed as a statutory public holiday. However, in view of the fact that the day falls on a Saturday, Monday, 3rd May 2021 has been declared an 'additional public holiday'.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 3rd May 2021 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country" a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery indicated.