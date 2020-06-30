General News

Money Swine: This is not BoG vault, but someone’s house filled with cash!

A scene in a viral video, capturing bundles of cedi notes being packed by some unidentified youth has left many in awe.

It is unclear whose building the monies were beautifully being packed in. Neither is it clear when the incident happened.



What is clear, however, is the fact that the young men could be heard expressing elation whilst busily arranging the bundles of cash according to denominations.



The denominations included GH¢100 and GH¢200.



The conversation which ensued between the young men suggested the monies were not theirs, rather, they had been tasked to offload them from bags.



“Film as we arrange,” one said with another raising an objection in local dialect Asante Twi. “Hold on. You can film when we’re done with the arrangement. I’ll film as well for future purposes.”

As hysterical as they were, they heaped words of encouragement on themselves and expressed optimism of amassing such sums of money before they depart to eternity. But as a characteristic of men, they hurled insults at each other with no hard feelings.



“We will surely make it,” one was heard trumpeting.



Watch the video below as shared by NDC's Dzifa Gunu on his Facebook wall:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.