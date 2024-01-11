Money approved to fund the implementation of the FSHS policy is not all used for the intended purpose - Clement Apaak

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has raised concerns over the utilization of funds allocated to the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy since 2017.

In a tweet, the MP questioned the efficacy of the budgetary allocations, pointing out discrepancies in the reported spending on the FSHS initiative.



"Parliament, since 2017, has approved the full budget requests for FSHS, so why should this be happening?" the MP questioned, highlighting the consistent approval of funds for the program over the past years.



"I've long argued that the money we approve yearly to fund the implementation of the FSHS policy is not all used for the intended purpose, the MP continued.



This statement raises concerns about the transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilization of funds earmarked for the Free Senior High School initiative.



The tweet brought to light the approved budget for the current year of GH¢2.7 billion.

The MP referenced the Finance Minister's revelation that GH¢8.4 billion had been spent on FSHS over seven years, covering the period from 2017 to 2023.



He indicated a need for an independent audit of the Free Senior High School policy.



"I believe an audit of the FSHS policy will vindicate me," he said



His comment comes at the back of a disconnection exercise by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) over their indebtedness to the water distribution company at some Five Senior High Schools in the Krobo.



Yilo Krobo SHS, Anum Presby SHS, Anum Presby Vocational Institute, Boso Senior High Technical and Akro Senior High Technical School were all, in November 2023, cut off in a nationwide disconnection exercise by GWCL.

As schools resumed in 2024, academic activities are being interrupted as students have to queue for long hours to get water from a single borehole, while others trek in search of water.



Below is his full post





