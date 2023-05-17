'Money can have influence but can never be a leader' - Prof. Osafo to politicians

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has condemned the monetization in politics in Ghana.

He noted that the culture where politicians vying for positions induce electorates with money doesn't help the country's political system.



Parliamentary aspirant for Ejura Sekyedumase constituency of the National Democratic Congress, Juliana Kinnan-Wassan was over the weekend sighted spraying cash on a crowd during the party's primaries.



She came out of her vehicle spraying lots of cash with the crowd frantically cramming to pick up the money.



The Ghana Police Service has reacted to this cash spraying which was caught in a 19-second viral video.



The police in a statement said “a dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant police intervention or otherwise”.

Tackling the matter on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Professor Osafo cautioned politicians not to compromise their integrity stressing "once we compromise our integrity, people will kill for money".



He added that should the monetary inducement continue, "people will destroy reputation for money. People will insult and engage in all kinds of behaviour for money".



He advised the politicians to live a good example by upholding good values in politics.



"Money can have influence but money can never be a leader," he concluded.



