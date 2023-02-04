Monies spent on presidential car tyres could revive manufacturing companies - Ako Gunn

NDC Deputy National Communications Director, Godwin Ako Gunn

The National Democratic Congress’ Deputy National Communications Director, Godwin Ako Gunn, has chastised the New Patriotic Party government for expending GH¢15 million on presidential car tyres and batteries.

The criticism follows revelations by the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa last Monday that the “tyres and batteries for official vehicles cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer an unbelievable GHC15million (15,000,000.00)”.



The funds expended on the items covered the period ranging from January to September 2022, according to the Presidency’s documents on expenditure made available to Parliament.



The expense, however, is considered to be inconsistent with the government’s calls on the public to burden share amidst the current economic crisis.



In his reaction to the development, Mr. Ako Gunn said the funds could have been invested in Ghana’s indigenous tyre manufacturing company to produce a suitable one for the presidential fleet.

“How much was needed to revive Bonsa tyres in the Western region? A company that could have easily supplied Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with beautiful car tyres even with his name embossed on them,” he said.



According to him, the money if it was invested in the local business, would have generated employment for the teeming youth who are still trying to find their feet.



“This amount could have revived the tyre factory to employ our teeming youth who are struggling to be employed.”



Read his reaction in detail below

ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY BILLION CEDIS FOR PRESIDENTIAL CAR TYRES (150,000,000,000)



2/02/23



By: Godwin Ako Gunn



How much was needed to revive Bonsa tyres in the Western region? A company that could have easily supplied Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo with beautiful car tyres even with his name embossed on them.

I listen and sometimes watch some communicators of the NPP trying to justify this madness and I can only appreciate the words of the lizard ????, when it said, the one throwing stones at it, is not as annoying as the one saying your accuracy rate is low.



I have placed myself in a vantage position just to see the kind of rubber that carries our president around. Whether it is the same car tyres we all use or a Gold plated rubber, or probably a hand-woven tyre? What rubbish !!!



I am sure as you read this, a gentleman has taken his bath, polished up heading towards a TV or radio station to justify how Covid really affected our economy.



This amount could have revived the tyre factory to employ our teeming youth who are struggling to be employed.

This story is just unfolding, so I will come back to other aspects of this nonsense.



Keep calm and know that these corruptions will not go unpunished. Spending this money at a time the president was even working from home. He only comes out at night to greet us with the popular phrase “fellow Ghanaians” and goes back to bed. Where did he travel to?



Let’s keep hope alive, as long as we have life, we will see the better days ahead



Kun Fa Yakun