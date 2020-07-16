General News

Moral character and integrity of Prof Gyapong unquestionable - UHAS Governing Council

University of Health and Allied Sciences

The Governing Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has condemned the ethnocentric and personal attacks on Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The attack was by Mr Henry Ametefee, Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a statement signed by Mrs Cynthia Sena Kpeglo, Registrar of the University and Secretary to the Council, it expressed dissatisfaction with the comments, which alleged that the Vice-Chancellor was “doing so many dirty things there with the removal of Voltarians."



It indicated the Governing Council of UHAS at its meeting on July 10, 2020, discussed the issue and felt greatly disappointed at these ill-informed comments, personalised attacks against the Vice-Chancellor with unfortunate ethnocentric undertones.



It acknowledged Professor Gyapong had maintained an appointment system free of bias, and which served the University with high-quality staff.



“We wish to reaffirm for the benefit of the Volta Region, the entire Country, and our International collaborators that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gyapong, under the guidance of the University Council, has been consistent in putting in place a robust, transparent and competitive appointment system and procedure.

It said this is to ensure that at all times, the most competent and capable officers take up available positions in the University, irrespective of which part of the country or the world they came from.



The statement assured all Ghanaians that the alleged practice of ‘dirty things and removing Voltarians’ or any other employee on the basis of their ethnic background is entirely untrue and will never have the support of the UHAS Council in any shape or form.



It said, “this is at variance with our vision of building an equal opportunity University of international repute that can compete globally.”



The statement said the Council, in affirmation of its confidence in the professionalism of the Vice-Chancellor, has renewed his tenure to enable him to steer the affairs of the University into its desired position.



“Council unreservedly affirms its confidence in the character, professional capabilities and managerial acumen of Vice-Chancellor Professor John Gyapong, who was inducted into office in October 2016, after a highly competitive appointment process."

“Indeed, the moral character, integrity, competence, and efficiency in managing the University has earned Professor Gyapong, a renewal of his tenure for another two years, to expire July 2022," it said.



The statement said Council wishes to express the University’s readiness at all times to openly address any additional concerns that Mr Ametefee or members of the public might have regarding the administration of UHAS.



It affirmed that UHAS would continue to remain apolitical in its dealings, offer equal opportunities to all, and pursue diversity as its culture,” it stated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.