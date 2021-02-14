Morale high among soldiers – Dominic Nitiwul

Defence Minister-designate Dominic Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence-designate says personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces are now more than ever determined to defend the country.

According to him, some policies implemented by the government has been well received by the soldiers who have resolved to defend the territorial integrity of the country.



Dominic Nitiwul, who was being vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament says the Akufo-Addo administration has since its inception instituted policies aimed at improving the welfare of the officers.



He said that the government in its plans to mechanize operations of the military has purchased some world-class equipment for them.



Nitiwul listed that the salaries of military personnel have been ‘rationalized’ by the government which has resulted in morale being high among the officers.



“The armed forces say they will defend the people of Ghana at the peril of their lives. We are trying to mechanize the armed forces and it is bringing morale to the armed force. Salary rationalization has also been done to ensure that members of the armed forces are at par with the rest of the others.



“One decision we took which has helped the members of GAF is the extension of the run out at the date. It’s the date you’ll be released from the forces. It used to be 25 and we have extended it,” he said.

He also revealed the government’s plans to establish military bases in all sixteen regions.



This he believes will help ward off activities of terrorist and other potential attacks on the country.



“We have put military presence in all the regions but we intend to make it permanent by establishing military bases to allow soldiers to support the police in keeping law and order," he emphasised.



“To help fight against terrorism in the country, we have been pitching bases across the borders to ensure that Ghana is safe.



"The plan is very far advanced to ensure that we have a minimum 15 bases across the Northern Region to ensure that we are all safe,” Mr Nitiwul assured.