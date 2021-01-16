More communities get mechanised boreholes

The two farming communities were facing acute water challenges over the years

The Presbyterian Relief Services and Development (PRS&D), in collaboration with the Ghana Outlook, a United Kingdom-based Non-Governmental Organisation, has commissioned two mechanised boreholes for the people of Ahiagbekope and Gblidemekope in the Akatsi South and North Districts of the Volta Region.

The two farming communities were facing acute water challenges over the years compelling women and children to travel far in search of water.



The boreholes, worth GHC48,000 would help solve the water supply challenges of the people and neighbouring communities, especially school children and women who shared streams and river bodies with cattle and other animals.



Mr Williams Jesse Mensah, the Representative of Ghana Outlook, speaking at the commissioning, said the project would promote and sustain hand hygiene in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said government alone cannot meet the development needs of every community hence, the need for Civil Society Organisations, Faith-Based Institutions and other actors to complement the efforts of the State.



He indicated that the Volta region has benefitted from lots of projects from the Ghana Outlook including; schools, teaching and learning aids, staff accommodation and libraries.

He said it came to light in one of their fact-finding missions that water was one of the essential commodities the communities lacked and recounted a visit to the communities with the UK team, where streams were dried up and the people were drawing water from infected rivers.



He said four mechanised boreholes were provided in the area; two more to be added before the end of the first quarter of 2021 and urged them to maintain the facilities.



Mrs Rebecca Teiko Sabah, the Director for Development and Social Services of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), said the Church believed in the holistic development of persons and their communities and as part of its mission embarked on four types of witnessing; spiritual, moral, environmental and social.



She said, in addition to health and education, the Church believed in social witnessing as an agent of development and appealed to the communities, to maintain a clean environment, especially "in this challenging moment as we provide water to fight COVID 19 and to maintain the system to make it sustainable".



She said the PRS&D in collaboration with the Ghana Outlook were keen on providing water, education, health and relief services to the people at all times and commended the Ghana Outlook and PRS&D for the gesture.

The District Chief Executive for Akatsi South, Mr Leonelson Adzidoga, commended Ghana Outlook and the Presbyterian Relief Services and Development for the gesture adding that it was the assembly’s dream to provide water for most communities but restrained by limited funds.



The National Director for Missions and Evangelism at the Head Office of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr E. K. Sarbah told the gathering that "Jesus Christ Himself is the life that is why he gave the Water of Life to everybody."



He expressed the hope that the water would heal, restore hope and aid in the development process of the communities.



Togbe Ahiamadorwu Godome III, Dufia of Live, expressed his appreciation to the development partners for the support and bringing “Life” to the communities and pledged to take good care of the facilities.



He appealed to PRS&D and partner for a school in Ahiagbekope to make it accessible to children.