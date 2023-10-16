More communities will be wiped into the sea if Akosombo dam breaks down – VRA

Volta River Authority (VRA)

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has issued a warning that the Akosombo Dam must not exceed its operational level, as overtopping it could lead to disastrous consequences.

The VRA expressed its readiness to continue water spillage from the dam should its current water level approach the brink of overtopping to avert a potential catastrophe.



Edward Obeng Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, disclosed that the current water level of the dam stands at 277.26 feet, while its maximum operational level is 277.5 feet.



Speaking during an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Kenzo emphasized the VRA's commitment to avoid further spillage if possible, but underscored the critical importance of preventing the dam from surpassing its operational limit.



"We don't want to spill any additional volume of water. We are monitoring closely, and based on our data, we believe that we may not need to spill any water. However, if unexpected heavy rains significantly raise the water level, we will be compelled to release excess water. Currently, we are at approximately 0.24 feet below the maximum operational level of 277.5 feet," he explained.



He emphasized the potential consequences of exceeding the operational limit, stating, "Anything beyond this point puts the dam's integrity at risk. If the dam were to breach, the volume of water released would inundate everything along the banks of the Volta River, reaching as far as Tema. It would be a catastrophic event, with no human lives or structures spared."

The VRA initiated controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water levels of the Akosombo reservoir.



This measure was necessitated by the need to manage water levels in the dam and prevent potential flooding in downstream areas.



The spillage has already affected thousands of residents in regions such as South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas, with homes submerged by the released water.



