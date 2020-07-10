Regional News

More coronavirus patients recovered and discharged in Western North region

Medication

A total of 140 out of 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered and discharged in the Western North Region.

The Region now has 60 active COVID-19 cases with no deaths.



This was contained in a Public Health Emergency Management Committee report signed by Dr Marion Okorh-Owusu, Regional Health Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The Regional Health Director expressed her satisfaction at the work done so far and commended health professionals and all stakeholders for the great achievement.

She stressed that her outfit would not rest on its oars but would work hard to contain the situation.



She encouraged residents to continue to adhere to all the safety measures to be free from the pandemic.



Dr Okorh-Owusu further urged the residents to desist from stigmatization, adding that, those who have recovered and discharged were free of the virus and should be accepted back into the community.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.