More family and friends as Akufo-Addo appoints Ofori-Atta as Ambassador

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed one Michael Ofori Atta as the Ambassador at large in his second government.

As an Ambassador at large, Michael Ofori-Atta has been made a diplomat of the highest rank, with special duties, and can represent the country anywhere internationally.



He becomes Ghana’s second Ambassador at Large after former PNC flagbearer Dr Edward Mahama who was the country’s ambassador at large in the first term of the President.



Meanwhile, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has been appointed Head Mission for the United States of America whiles Papa Owusu Ankomah heads the mission in the United Kingdom.

Former Member or Parliament for the Nabdam Constituency Boniface Gambilla will be representing Ghana in Burkina Faso.



