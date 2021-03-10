More health workers to be recruited – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has hinted that the government will continue to invest in the health sector by recruiting more health workers in his second term.

President Akufo-Addo stated this when he delivered the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) for his second term outside the Chamber of Parliament today (March 9, 2021).



He said his first term saw the recruitment of 100,000 healthcare professionals into the country’s healthcare service.

The President also indicated that the government will ensure that all the newly created regions get regional hospitals while some existing regional hospitals will be upgraded to teaching hospitals to offer more specialised services