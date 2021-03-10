More health workers to be recruited – Akufo-Addo

Wed, 10 Mar 2021 Source: Happy 98.9FM
President Akufo-Addo has hinted that the government will continue to invest in the health sector by recruiting more health workers in his second term.
President Akufo-Addo stated this when he delivered the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) for his second term outside the Chamber of Parliament today (March 9, 2021).
He said his first term saw the recruitment of 100,000 healthcare professionals into the country’s healthcare service.
The President also indicated that the government will ensure that all the newly created regions get regional hospitals while some existing regional hospitals will be upgraded to teaching hospitals to offer more specialised services
Source: Happy 98.9FM
Related Articles:
- Electronic medical records system deployment underway in Ghana – Akufo-Addo
- LIVE UPDATES: Akufo-Addo delivers first SONA of his second term
- SoNA 2021: Akufo-Addo commends Appointments Committee for 'expeditious' vetting of ministers
- ‘4 More to Do More’: I intend to do so – Akufo-Addo assures
- SoNA 2021: Unanimous Election Petition verdict was excellent and well-reasoned – Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles