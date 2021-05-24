More misery for Kate Gyamfua as soldiers burn Xtra Gold's offices, brutalize security guards

National Women's Organizer of the NPP, Kate Gyamfua

• Offices belonging to Kate Gyamfua's mining have been burnt by soldiers

• The soldiers also allegedly assaulted security persons at the site



• It marks the third attack on the mining firm in the last two weeks



Any hope of Kate Gyamfua’s mining firm, Xtra Gold Mining Company, being resurrected appears to have been erased following the latest actions by the anti-galamsey taskforce.



After burning some excavators belonging to the company last week, the personnel allegedly returned to the site on Saturday, May 22, 2021, to complete the onslaught.



Just as they did in their first two visits to the site, the task force set ablaze structures that acted as offices for the mining company at Akyem Pameng in the Eastern Region.

The military operatives are also alleged to have brutalized security personnel who were on duty at the site.



Nana Asante Yeboah, the Secretary to Kate Gyamfua said soldiers numbering about nine invaded the place and immediately attacked the security guys on duty.



“They came here yesterday [Saturday] around 4 pm and started destroying things. They have burnt our office, the plant and some other things.



“They also beat the security guys hired by Madam Gyamfua to protect the remaining equipment on the site because, after the previous attack, some people have been stealing from here. They used the butt of their rifles to hit them several times,” he alleged.



The latest attack comes after the management of Xtra Gold Mining Company revealed their intentions of seeking redress at the court.

The company rejected allegations of engaging in illegal mining and affirmed its position as a large-scale mining firm.



“These unlawful actions are a clear violation of the rule of law,” the company said.



“Our company pays big money royalties, taxes, stool land fees. We are socially responsible, and employ hundreds of local workers. At the same time that we are paying all these huge taxes, the military is burning millions of dollars of our mining equipment,” the company bemoaned.