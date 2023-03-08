More should be done to remove barriers that inhibit women - Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane sharing a moment with some women

The 2020 presidential running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has said that the world needs to do more to remove the barriers that stand in the way of the progress of women.

In a message to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day, the distinguished educationist stressed that until such things as teenage pregnancies and early marriages are addressed, women will continue to be marginalized.



“There remains so much we must and can do to remove the barriers that continue to inhibit the release of our full potentials to more effectively impact our nation, community, family, and self.



“These include teenage pregnancies, early marriages, gender-based violence in institutions and workplaces, high dropout rates from educational and training facilities, lack of opportunities for advancement in many sphere,” she said.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang further called on women to carry each other along so that together they can transform and inspire the world.

The theme for the 2023 celebration of International Women’s Day is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”



The IWD is celebrated every year to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements made by women in various fields.



The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.



