More than 1,000 LEAP beneficiaries registered onto NHIS

LEAP beneficiaries in the District have been registered onto the NHIS scheme

More than 1,000 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) in the Bodi District Assembly of the Western North Region have successfully registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The move, which forms part of the Government’s efforts to enroll all LEAP beneficiaries onto the NHIS for easy access to healthcare, was spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare.



Mr. Ebenezer Gyimah, the District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, made this known at a press briefing.



He said the figure comprises both new registrations and renewals of the NHIS card, representing about 40 percent of their expectations.

He admonished the beneficiaries to take good care of the cards and use them to access healthcare anytime they fell sick.



Mr Gyimah also assured that the Department would continue to ensure that all LEAP beneficiaries in the District were registered onto the NHIS.