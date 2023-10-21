More than 1,000 national service personnel begin registration in Western North

NSS logo

Source: GNA

A total of 1,578 prospective national service personnel posted to the various institutions in the Western North Region have begun their regional verification exercise to help capture their biodata.

The exercise, which forms part of activities to prepare prospective personnel to undertake their one-year mandatory national service, started on October 16, and is the first time being done in the Region.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Western North Regional Office of the National Service Scheme (NSS), it was observed that prospective national service personnel were going through the registration process without any long queues as witnessed in some parts of the country.



Abigail Owusu Banahene, Western North Regional Director of the Scheme, told the GNA that the Regional office was set up in June this year with a total of 1,578 graduates posted to the Region to undertake their one-year mandatory service.



She expressed satisfaction about how the registration process had gone so far, though there were some technical glitches at the start of the exercise.

She lauded the management of the NSS for setting up of the Western North Regional office, adding the gesture had saved prospective personnel their time and resources to travel long distances to the Western Region for same exercise.



The Regional Director encouraged those posted to the Region to be disciplined and hard working in their various places of work.



“Four years in school is different from the world of work, therefore, personnel are to be hard working and be ready to learn, while being disciplined in their offices,” Banahene noted.



Some of the prospective personnel who spoke to the GNA could not hide their joy and were full of praise for the leadership of the NSS for saving them from the hustle of traveling to Takoradi, the Western Regional capital for the exercise.