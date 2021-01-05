More than 4,000 patients benefit from ambulance service in Central Region

The patients had peculiar and emergency cases including maternal, medical, trauma etc

In a space of a year, 4,011 patients have benefitted from the operations of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in the Central Region.

The patients had peculiar and emergency cases including maternal, medical, trauma, road traffic accidents, X-Rays and paediatrics.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Francis Ohemeng Nyantakyi, the Regional Administrative Manager of NAS, revealed that more females than males benefitted.



The year 2020 recorded 2,278 female cases and 1,733 male cases with figurative difference of 545 and 884 maternal cases, he said.



There were 1,425 medical cases, 699 paediatrics, 217 traffic accidents, and 249 X-Ray and scan cases.



On the impact of COVID-19, Mr Nyantakyi noted that from April to December 2020, the pandemic influenced the rise in cases unlike January to March when service operations were low in all cases recorded.

He said 3,502 cases were recorded from April to December in the COVID-19 season with 509 cases for the first trimester of the year.



Speaking on prank calls as a challenge, the Administrative Manager said it was a disturbing issue as his office received close to six calls a day saying; “that is very worrying.”



He said those calls usually came from children and that the Service would continue with its education drive, using the various media platforms, to discourage the public from such acts.



Mr Nyantakyi urged all to effectively cooperate with the NAS to collectively save humanity and establish a better Ghana for all.



“We need you to understand us, our processes and operations, that way you would bear with us for delays and other challenges,” he said.

He commended his team for the support and hard work and pledged to serve the people with dedication to ensure satisfaction and trust.



