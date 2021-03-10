More than 4,000 people receive vaccination at Atwima-Nwabiagya South

Coronavirus vaccine

A total of 4,911 people have so far been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the Atwima-Nwabigya South Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Mr Justice Serugu, Municipal Director of Health Services told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Nkawie that, 52 per cent of them were females while 48 per cent were males.



He said the success of the first phase of the vaccination exercise in the Municipality was achieved through the collaborative efforts of all key stakeholders in the fight against the spread of the virus in the area.

Mr Serugu said no adverse reports were received on the vaccination in the Municipality and that all those who received the dose including; the aged persons, had not complained about any side effects.



He appealed to those who had gone through the vaccination to educate those who were yet to take the vaccines to do so without any fear or panic.