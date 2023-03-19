More than 5,000 women to benefit from Maternity Ward under construction at Sekoti

The construction of a 30 bed maternity ward at Sekoti Clinic

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, is putting up a two 30 bed capacity maternity ward at the Sekoti Clinic in the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region.

The block when completed would be a relief to women at Sekoti and surrounding communities including Nyogbare, Namoranteng, Kotintabiga, Dasang, etc.



Speaking to GBC News, a midwife in-charge of the Sekoti Clinic, Madam Uzebia Baduon complained that where they deliver pregnant women is very small.



She said there is not enough space for staff and even the pregnant women themselves.



“Only one bed can be put in our maternity ward. We often struggle when a woman is in labour. But this new block when completed is going to ease the pressure on us and our small space in the old block

"When we drew the MP’s attention to the need for a separate maternity block, he didn’t hesitate and here it is within five weeks this project is at the roofing level. We can’t wait for this to be completed,” she recounted.



The new maternity block has two wards, a labour ward, two washrooms, and an office space among others.



A community member and teacher at the Benzure Electoral Area, Nabire Thomas said, “we are hoping that the contractor will return as soon as possible and complete the project for us before the rains set in. At least, it will ease the pressure on the facility especially during the rains.