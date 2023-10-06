More than 55,000 new voters registered in Western Region

File photo

Source: GNA

A total of 55,770 first time voters have been registered by the Electoral Commission (EC) at the end of the limited voters registration exercise across 16 districts in the Western Region.

Out of the figure, 5,106 were registered at the Jomoro District, 4,765 at Ellembelle, 2,031 at Nzema East, and 3,297 at Ahanta West.



The Takoradi Sub-Metro District registered 2,476, while Sekondi and Essikado-Ketan recorded 2,317 and 4,341, respectively. Effia-Kwesimintsim also registered 4,430.



Other areas were Shama; 2,728, Wassa East; 3,040, Mpohor; 2,057, and Tarkwa-Nsuaem; 4,576.

The rest were Prestea Huni Valley; 4,532, Wassa Amenfi East; 3,831, Wassa Amenfi Central; 3,005, Wassa Amenfi West; 3,167.



Effe Wilson, the Western Regional EC Director, expressed satisfaction at the work done by the team across the various districts in the Region.



She told the Ghana News Agency that despite some technical challenges at the start of the exercise, the team showed commitment and resilience to ensure smooth progress throughout the registration period.