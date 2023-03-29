More videos of clash between police, soldiers emerge

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service reportedly clashed in Accra on Monday, March 27, 2023.

GhanaWeb reported on the incident after a viral video showed some men in military uniforms engaging in a scuffle with some other uniformed men.



According to the editor of the Finder Newspaper, Elvis Darko, who shared a video of the incident on Facebook, the scuffle happened after the soldiers attacked an ununiformed policeman.



The lead convener of the #FixtheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, in a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, also said that the policeman who was initially attacked was a chief inspector.



He added that other police officers confronted the military during the incident, which happened in front of the Accra Regional Police Command, and this resulted in a brawl.



GhanaWeb has sighted more videos of the clash, where the soldiers and the police were at each other’s throats.



In one of the videos, policemen who were holding all kinds of weapons, including guns, can be seen fighting with the soldiers on the streets.

In another video, the soldier could be seen standing in front of the Accra Police Command, and policemen who were matching from the command came out to confront the soldiers and were dragging them into their (the soldiers) pickup track, demanding that they leave the command immediately.



Watch the videos below:













The increasing lawlessness of the Ghana Armed Forces should be checked quickly and be a matter of serious concern for all well-meaning Ghanaians. pic.twitter.com/58QpDbtLmg — Yaw Eduful (@yaw_eduful_) March 29, 2023

IB/OGB