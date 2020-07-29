General News

Moroccan Ambassador calls on the National Chief Imam

The visit comes ahead of the 21st anniversary of accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Imane Ouaadil has called on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu to offer her warmest congratulations to His Eminence on the occasion of Eid Al Adha and receive his blessings on the Moroccan National Day (which falls on July 30, 2020) — to mark the 21st anniversary of accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne.

On behalf of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ghana, Ambassador Imane Ouaadil donated two Rams and several food items to the Chief Imam to share among the vulnerable Muslim community.



In her interaction with the Chief Imam, Ambassador Ouaadil commended the leading role His Eminence has been playing in strengthening the good relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Ghana in his capacity as the Spiritual Head of the Ghana Branch of King Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema.



The Moroccan Head of Mission also lauded the strong and compassionate leadership, wisdom and guidance of the Chief Imam especially during these unsettling times of COVID-19 pandemic— and the courageous decisions taken by His Eminence to guide the Muslim community in Ghana to comply with safety standards and health regulations put in place by the Government of Ghana in order to keep the pandemic in control — particularly during special Muslim celebrations such as the Eidil Fitr and Eid al Adha.



The Ambassador further wished His Eminence good health, strength, and Allah’s ever-present grace.



On his part, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu expressed thanks and appreciation to the Ambassador for her kind gesture and offered prayers and blessings for good health and long life for His Majesty the King, and for the wellbeing and prosperity of the people of Morocco.

His Eminence also wished His Majesty and the good people of Morocco a happy National Day and a blessed Eid al Adha. The Chief Imam and the Ambassador shared a brief prayer.



Present at the courtesy call were Alhaji Gado Mohammed, Chairman of the advisory board of the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Mustapha Ibrahim, President of the Ghana branch of Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema, Special Advisor to the National Chief Imam, and member of the advisory board of same,Shiekh Uthman Bari, General Secretary of the Ghana branch of Mohammed VI Foundation of Africa Oulema and member of the advisory board of the National Chief Imam, and Shiekh Armiyawu Shuaib, Spokesperson to the National Chief Imam and member the advisory board of same.



Others were Hajj Khuzaima Osman, Special Aid to the National Chief Imam and General Secretary of the Tijjania Movement of Ghana, Sayyidah Aida Jibreel, executive member of the Ghana Branch of Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema in charge of Women’s Affairs, Dr. Nasiba Tahir, member of the Administrative team of the Ghana branch of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema, Alhassan Yusha Babalwaiz, Public Relations and Protocol Coordinator of the Ghana branch of Mohammed VI Foundation of Africa Oulema, and Sayyid Mohammed Khamis Khalid, Member of the Ghana branch of Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema.



Accompanying the Ambassador were H. E Mr. abdelwahed



Bekki, Deputy Head of Mission of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana.

Source: kwabena Adu Koranteng, Contributor

