Morroco earthquake: Akufo-Addo extends condolences

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has on behalf of Ghanaians extended condolences to the Government and people of Morroco following the earthquake that struck the country.

Morroco has been hit with what has been described as the deadliest earthquake in decades.



Reports indicate that the death toll from the Morocco earthquake has risen to 1,037.



More than 1,000 other people have been injured, according to Morocco’s state TV channel Al Aoula.



The Interior Ministry said 721 people are in critical condition.

President Akufo-Addo extended his condolences saying “On behalf and people of Ghana, I extend my deepest condolences to King Mohammed VI and to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco on the tragedy which has been occasioned by Friday’s earthquake, and has claimed the lives of thousands.



"We pray for the families of the victims, and wish the injured speedy recovery. Morocco has a friend in Ghana, and she can count on our support in these difficult times.”



