Mortal remains of ET Mensah to arrive today

The late E.T. Mensah

The bereaved family of the late former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, E.T. Mensah has revealed that the remains of the late MP will arrive in Ghana today, October 10, 2023.

The body will then be conveyed to the morgue after a brief ceremony.



This was contained in a statement issued by the Kley Abodo family on Saturday.



The former sports minister died aged 77 in South Africa, last week, where he had gone for medical care.



He was born on 17 May 1946. He was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.



KLEY ABODO FAMILY OF PRAMPRAM, GREATER ACCRA REGION



Saturday, 7th October 2023. Prampram-Accra



PRESS STATEMENT: DEATH OF HON. ENOCH TEYE MENSAH



The head of the KLEY ABODO Family of Prampram, formally announces the demise of Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah popularly known as E.T. Mensah which sad event happened on Monday, 2nd October 2023 at 1:30 am in the Republic of South Africa aged 77-years.



The late Hon. E.T. Mensah until his demise was a member of the Council of State, he was also the first National Youth Organizer of the NDC and a former Member of Parliament-(MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency from January 1997 to January 2017, a former Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, a former minister for Youth and Sports, Employment and Social Welfare, Water Resources, Works and Housing.

His mortal remains will be received in the Country on Tuesday, 10th October 2023 at 9:15 pm at the Kotoka International Airport by the family to be conveyed to the morgue after a brief ceremony.



Further details will be duly communicated.



Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh,



(Family Spokesperson)

0277180720, 0243180720



