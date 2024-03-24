Moscow terrorist attack: Embassy in Russia issues urgent security advisory to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo and Russia's Vladimir Putin

The Ghana Embassy in Moscow has in a statement on March 23, issued an urgent public notice in response to the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Mall on 22nd March, 2024.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the embassy has provided vital information to the Ghanaian community residing in Russia.



In light of the security threat posed by the attack, the embassy has advised all Ghanaian residents, students, and workers in the Russian Federation to refrain from attending public gatherings and meetings until further security clearance is obtained.



This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and security of Ghanaian nationals in the wake of the tragic event.



Furthermore, the embassy has assured the Ghanaian community that it is actively engaged with the host authorities to receive regular updates on the situation.



This ongoing communication is vital for maintaining the safety and well-being of Ghanaian nationals in Russia during this challenging time.

Ghanaians residing in Russia are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any alarming information regarding the status of fellow nationals to the embassy promptly.



By prioritizing the safety and security of its citizens, the embassy reaffirms its commitment to providing necessary support and assistance to the Ghanaian community in Russia.



About the City Hall attacks



According to Al Jazeera News, gunmen in combat fatigues opened fire and detonated explosives at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall killing at least 115 people and injuring 187 in a brazen attack claimed by the ISIL (ISIS) group.



At least five camouflage-clad gunmen with automatic weapons burst into the packed concert hall in the Russian capital’s western suburbs on Friday night as the audience was gathering to watch the veteran rock band Picnic, shooting into the crowd and setting off explosives that started a massive fire.

At least 115 people have been confirmed killed, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday, adding that the number of victims was expected to rise further.



Health officials earlier said 60 of the injured were in critical condition.



ISIL, the hardline group that once sought control over Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel, saying the gunmen had escaped.



Al Jazeera said was not possible to independently verify the claim.