Moses Abor resigns as NPP Regional Youth Organizer

Moses Abor, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced his resignation from his current position, effective Monday, September 18, 2023.

Moses Abor has held this role for six years and expressed his immense gratitude for the privilege of serving in this capacity.



During his tenure, Moses Abor worked closely with dedicated and passionate individuals who shared a common goal of advancing the principles and ideals of the NPP within the Greater Accra Region, a letter announcing his resignation said.



In the letter, which is formally addressed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership, he said " I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the position of Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, effective Monday 18th September 2023.



"It has been an incredible honour and privilege to serve in this capacity for six years. I have been fortunate to work alongside dedicated and passionate individuals who share a common goal of advancing the principles and ideals of the New Patriotic Party within the Greater Accra Region. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and contributed significantly to the party's growth and outreach."



He also announced his intention to contest the upcoming parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, a seat currently occupied by Henry Quartey.

"...However, after careful consideration and in adherence to the guidelines set for Party Officers intending to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries, I have decided to pursue the opportunity to represent the party as a parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Central Constituency.



"This decision has not been made lightly, and I believe that this step aligns with my personal commitment to serve our party and contribute more directly to the legislative process," he added.



