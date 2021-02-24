Moses Foh-Amoaning reacts to dismissal from Albino Association of Africa

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has laughed off the recent news that he has been dismissed from a certain Association of African Albinos, following his protests against the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

A press release by one Association of African Albinos noted that lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning had been “denounced and expelled…with immediate effect for his violation of human rights and championing hates”.



However, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, speaking to Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show stated: “I don’t even belong to an association. If I was part of such an association, I don’t think I will be dismissed”.



Explaining why he has been passionate about the issues around the LGBTQ+ movement, he shared: “I am a very proud African. We have suffered at the hands of the whites for too long.



Did you see what the whites did to George Floyd? Do you think Ghana’s ambassador to Australia can go to Australia and ask them to accept polygamy?



They don’t respect us and they think they can impose anything on us. In terms of the law, it is not even right. They cannot disrupt our values”.



Lawyer Foh-Amoaning has been at the forefront against the promotion of LGBTQ+ in Ghana. The lawyer called on the government to shut down a new LGBT office in Accra.

Meanwhile, the Association of African Albinos have rendered an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and also expressed its disappointment in the lawyer.



Background



News circulated that the LGBTQI+ Rights Ghana opened an administrative office in Tesano, a suburb of Accra.



The group organized a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered for the swift closure of the LGBTQI office in the country.