Mosquito, Ayariga, Amoabeng speak on trans-political business leadership in Ghana

Participants in group photograph with organiser, Nii Marmah Boye after the forum held in Accra

The Founder of the Society Influencers Foundation in Ghana, Nii Marmah Boye, has led a national discourse on how Ghanaian businesses can grow irrespective of the political party in power.

The discourse was themed: ‘Trans-Political Business Operations in Ghana’ and took place at the University of Ghana (UG) Business School (BS) in partnership with the Society Influencers Foundation on March 29, 2023.



Speaking with the media on the sidelines at the dialogue, Nii Marmah Boye noted that businesses that are purported to be associated to a political party that is not in power get victimised by the governing party.



In seeking for a lasting solution to this problem, he said, he decided to hold a national dialogue with stakeholders.



"We decided to hold this dialogue because it's time we see Ghanaian businesses grow to the international market.



“We can't continue to collapse local businesses because they are perceived to be affiliated with a political party that is not in power,” he said. “It must stop!”

Nii Marmah Boye also encouraged local businesses to operate legally, abiding by acceptable standards, to avoid issues with the governing party.



"I want to take this opportunity to encourage local businesses not to involve themselves in situations that will affect their businesses negatively.



“Sometimes, officials collapse businesses for reasons that do not need them to close down their businesses, however, since a fault has been detected, they will stand on it to make a case," he said.



He took the opportunity to call on leaders to encourage the local growth and participation of Ghanaian enterprises in the African and international markets rather than frustrating their operations.



"We've heard on record how businesses are being frustrated due to the current business environment.

“Our environment doesn't encourage growth.



“You have to lick boots before you can succeed in business in Ghana. Why should we do this to ourselves?



“It is time governments create the enabling environment to encourage business growth in the international market," he declared.



"We are looking forward to hosting an all-female panel in our next series since this was all male and then we end with presidential aspirants to get their commitment so that we can hold them accountable if any of them assumes power and tries to touch any business illegally," he said.