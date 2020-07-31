2
General News Fri, 31 Jul 2020

Mother, 3 kids killed by a driver over GHC1,200 lottery win to be buried on August 8

Family of a mother and her three children who were crashed to death by a speeding taxi driver at Tegbi in the Anloga District of the Volta Region are set to be buried on Saturday.

The family has settled on August 8 to find a final resting place for the victims.

It would be recalled that this portal reported the death of four persons including a mother Regina Edzia, 41 and her children and a seventy-year-old woman who were crushed to death by a taxi driver driving on top speed in a jubilant mood after winning a lottery.

The taxi driver whose name was given as Wisdom Kpodo, allegedly took the taxi from a friend after winning a GH¢1200 lottery and in the quest to jubilation to his fortune, he tried to overtake a moving motorbike and a car, thereby resulting in the accident.

Source: My News GH

